Nigeria: Abuja Pastor Blames Devil After Impregnating 16-Yr-Old Orphan

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a 48-year-old man said to be a pastor with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) in Abuja for alleged rape and sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old orphan.

The suspect, David Onyekachukwu, from Nsukka, Enugu State, allegedly impregnated the victim in the process. He reportedly confessed to have sexually abused the girl only twice and attributed the act to the "work of the devil".

He was said to have volunteered to provide shelter and also conduct deliverance on the girl after she was accused of witchcraft, but thereafter took advantage of her and sexually exploited her.

A statement from NAPTIP revealed that the girl, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) II student of one of the government schools in Abuja, who dropped out, was in dare need of accommodation after the death of her parents in 2018.

The statement said investigation revealed that Onyekachukwu, who lost his wife some time ago, was leaving with his daughter in the same compound with the parents of the girl in Karmo, a suburb of Abuja, before their death.

He was said to have volunteered to accommodate the girl and assist her in her education.

The victim reportedly said after the first year of living with the suspect and his daughter, the suspect started making love advances towards her but she resisted.

She narrated that the first time the suspect raped her was in March this year during her birthday. She said the suspect took her and his daughter out on a birthday celebration to some relaxation centres in Abuja. But in the evening, after the daughter had gone to bed, he approached her and pounced on her ignoring all her pleas.

It was gathered that the clergyman had since continued to rape her at will thereby resulting into pregnancy.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, described the action as the highest form of wickedness against a fellow human being considering the fact that the victim was a vulnerable and helpless orphan.

Meanwhile, the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has slammed an indefinite suspension on Onyekachukwu said to be a pastor of its Life Camp branch, Abuja.

The suspension, according to a statement by the church's spokesman, Collins Edomaruse, was in line with the rules and regulations of MFM which forbid such acts.

The Regional Overseer (RO), Gwarimpa region of the church, Pastor Babalola Niyi, also said Onyekachukwu was not an ordained pastor in MFM, adding that the suspect was a member/worker in the Life Camp branch.