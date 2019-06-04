South Africa: We Are Fighters, the Norway Result Has Not Demoralized Us - Andile Dlamini

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says the players are well aware of what is coming their way after playing top footballing nations in preparation for the 2019 FIFA World Cup scheduled to start on Friday, 7 June.

The South Africans lost 7-2 to Norway in their last preparation match on Sunday, 2 June in Amiens, France and Dlamini says they will rise from the disappointment come Saturday, 8 June when they take on Spain in their first match of their maiden world cup at Stade Oceane.

Banyana Banyana are already in Le Havre where the match will take place.