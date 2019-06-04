Namibia: 'Hitman Still Relevant'

GLOBAL Boxing Stars chief Scott Farrell believes former world champion Paulus 'The Hitman' Moses still has plenty to offer as an elite fighter.

The 40-year-old (40-5) signed a promotional deal with the Botswana-based establishment, joining compatriots Paulus 'The Rock' Ambunda, a former four-time world champion, and multiple continental featherweight champion Lukas 'Desert Storm' Sakaria. Paulus will be co-managed by his younger brother Immanuel Paulus of African Connection Boxing & Fitness Academy, and Farrell, who has strong links to legendary Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

"I am so excited to have a talent like 'The Hitman' on the team. This man has fought hard against the top-class fighters in world professional boxing such as Raymundo Beltran, Ricky Burns and Miguel Acosta," Farrell said in a statement.

"He is the former two-time WBA world champion, and currently in the top 48 in the world on Boxrec. He may be approaching his later years of this sport, but look at the amazing senator Pacquiao, he proves that if you stay fit, ready and focused, you can achieve what others believe is impossible, and we are ready to cause another upset in the world rankings," Farrell added.

Moses said he had not retired, as reported, after losing the WBO Africa middleweight title to Ghanaian Emmanuel Tagoe in Accra last year.

"I am ready to again shock the world, and I want another shot at the world title in the lightweight division. I am officially putting you all on notice. You can't hide once The Hitman has you in his sights," the ex-WBA title holder said.

The younger Moses feels The Hitman is not a spent force.

"Again, Scott and I are bringing back the fighters who still have plenty to offer. We put our fighters first, and if you sign with GBS & AC, your future is bright," Moses, the managing director of AC Boxing, said.

"Scott makes sure a very good line of communication is handled professionally with the big promoters, matchmakers and opportunities in the USA. This creates a clear path for anyone under our brand to be given the chance many people never get to have."

Global Boxing Stars is the trading name and sports media property of Fight King Management (Pty) Ltd, recently registered in Botswana.

"It's my vision to bring the beautiful country of Botswana, Namibia and other parts of the African continent to the world through boxing," said Farrell, who recently resigned as CEO from the giants of South East Asia boxing, Ringstar Asia, which he founded.

"My goal is to host great world-class events, attract more tourism, create jobs and investment by developing a world-class sports media property right here in Botswana.

"To add further value, my long-term vision is to find and develop the first world boxing champion from the excellent raw talent here," Farrell continued.

While at Ringstar Asia, Farrell promoted elite class boxing which accumulated a global broadcast footprint of over 300 million potential viewers.

He has worked and co-promoted a successful show with eight-division legend Pacquiao, and built a strong network in the USA that includes Premier Boxing Champions, Top Rank and Touch Gloves Boxing.

"Africa has great talent, and both Immanuel Paulus and I are going bring them to the world of professional boxing by creating world champions who will dominate the sport," stated Farrell.