Namibia: Endjala Wins Nashua Wanderers Open

Max Endjala won the Nashua Wanderers Squash Open title on Saturday with an impressive 3-1 victory against top seed Andrew Forrest in the A division final.

Endjala was seeded second for the tournament, but in the final, he upset the favourite with a great display of speed and endurance.

Forrest took the first set 11-8, and then took an early 3-1 lead in the second.

Endjala, however, came back with some great retrieving shots, and managed to draw level before edging ahead and winning the second set 11-7.

In the third, Endjala took the lead from the start, and although Forrest threatened a brief comeback, Endjala raised his game to take the third set 11-5.

In the fourth set, Endjala got off to a quick start, going 4-0 up, but Forrest made a strong comeback to draw level. With both players giving it their all, Endjala finally edged the set 11-9 to win the match 3-1.

It was the second successive year that Endjala had won the title, and he said he enjoyed the experience.

"I didn't expect it to be so quick. I was expecting a five-setter, so I put in everything I could, even though I had a bit of an ankle injury. But it was very nice to play against a guy like Andrew Forrest, who is a very good player with great racket skills. He has been playing for years, but I enjoyed the game, and on the day I was the better player," he beamed.

"My tactics were simple. I just had to make him work, which actually worked for a while. But then at some point in the middle of the game, he changed his game a bit, which put me under pressure, and I lost my focus a bit. But then I managed to put it together again," he said.

On his road to the final, Endjala beat Devon Savage in a very tense semi-final match which required extreme speed and skill from both players. Savage went on to face Brandon Grane in the third-place play-off match, which was eventually won by Grane in five sets. The young up-and-coming Joshua Wood played very well, and secured the plate division.

In the B division, Erik Bruys won after beating Arno Kok from the coast in the final, while Rowan McNamara came third.

Bruys' two sons, Liam and Lyle, reached the junior final, with Lyle winning 3-1, while Jandre Olivier came third.

The C division, a mixed division, contained the top-seeded women, and they did not disappoint. The second-seeded Delia van Zyl played with clinical precision throughout the tournament, and defeated Judy Savage (fourth seed) from the coast in a tight final to win the C division. Chantel de Gouveia came third, while Marko Himmel won the C division plate.

It was, however, the match between Chelsea de Gouveia from the coast and Duimpie Swartz which provided the most entertainment for the spectators, with the two players pushing each other to the limit in an intense five-setter, which De Gouveia narrowly won 3-2.

The D division was also mixed, with Tessa Rossouw taking on Paul Verburg in the final. Rossouw had shown a great deal of experience on her route to the final, beating her opponents, including the left-handed Etienne Fourie who came third, with confidence.

The final was narrowly won by the top-seeded Verburg.

A total of 69 players entered the tournament, which was sponsored by Nashua, and competed in five divisions. A large complement of 14 players came up from the coast, and they raised the competitiveness of the tournament to a new level.