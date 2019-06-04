South Africa: 'No Point' in Proteas Sulking At CWC - Gibson

Southampton — Riddled with injuries and winless after two matches, South Africa's World Cup charge has yet to get out of first gear.

Losses to England and then Bangladesh have left Faf du Plessis and his men hanging on by a thread in the competition, while they must also deal with the face that Lungi Ngidi (hamstring), Dale Steyn (shoulder) and Hashim Amla (concussion) are serious fitness concerns.

Ngidi has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash against India in Southampton, while the availability of both Steyn and Amla is expected to be confirmed later on Tuesday.

The loss to Bangladesh was a particularly tough one to take for South African fans, and a look at social media on Monday revealed that many back home were furious with the result.

Du Plessis's decision to field first after winning the toss has come in for particular criticism.

"Faf is trying to take responsibility for the decision with the toss, but if you bowl the way we bowled today and conceded 54 runs in the last four overs, then you're not going to win many games," Proteas coach Ottis Gibson told media after the match.

Bangladesh's 330/6 was their highest ever score in ODI cricket, highlighting just how poor South Africa were with the ball.

For Gibson, though, there is no time to dwell.

"I've told them in the dressing room that there is no place to hide at World Cup, so there is no point in sulking around," the coach added.

"We have to get up and think about where we're going wrong; put better spells of bowling together and better partnerships together."

Wednesday's match gets underway at 11:30 (SA time).

Source: Sport24