Namibia Gain Experience in Defeat

South Africa won the series 3-0, but there were a lot of positives for the young Namibian men's team after their field hockey test series in Johannesburg over the weekend.

South Africa won the first test 4-0, and the second and third 5-0, and Namibia coach Trevor Cormack expressed satisfaction with their performance.

"I am very happy with the experience that the boys gained. In the final two tests, we held them at 0-0 till half-time, so it shows our fitness and experience is still lacking.

"Also, we only had two weeks to prepare, while South Africa were prepared and ready with a full squad ahead of their trip to India this week," he said.

Namibia suffered a big setback when top midfielder Brynn Cleak was diagnosed with encephalitis, and taken into intensive care at hospital.

"He did not even play; he rocked up for the first practise, and then had to be hospitalised," Cormack said.

A Namibian WhatsApp support group started praying for him and sharing messages of support, and Cleak eventually recovered and was discharged on Sunday.

Brynn's father Brian, who also played for Namibia shortly after independence, thanked the group for its support.

"Thank you to all of you for responding to our call in need, and helping to stand in the gap for Brynn and his family during one of the most difficult times they had to endure," he said in a message on Sunday night.

Besides Cleak's unavailability, Lenard Fick picked up an injury, while some players were suffering from flu, and Namibia hardly had a substitutes bench.

In the first test, Namibia went down 4-0 after trailing 2-0 at half-time, and although SA scored more goals in the final two tests, it also took them longer to break down Namibia's defence.

In the second test, SA took the lead just before half-time, and in the third test just before the final quarter, when they scored four goals in five minutes.

"Our defence was stretched and tired, and we had no bench," Cormack said, but added that it was a great opportunity.

"We took advantage of the opportunity, and it paid off. We identified some shortcomings, which we will now work on before the Afcon qualifier in August," he noted.

The top African nations will compete at the Afcon qualifier in South Africa in August, with the winning nation booking a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games.

Namibia, though, will find the going tough, based on their inexperience and their world rankings. South Africa, who are ranked 16th in the world, and Egypt (ranked 20th) will start as the favourites.

Most of the other nations expected to compete are also ranked above Namibia, like Ghana (35), Kenya (48), Nigeria (58) and Zimbabwe (64), while Namibia is only ranked seventh in Africa and 68th in the world.

Cormack said it was crucial to gain more international experience.

"We don't have enough exposure at international level, if you look at the caps of the players. So, we definitely need to play more high-level matches. We also need to improve our fitness, but I think the players will be more mature and confident from the experience," he added.

"Our boys showed a lot of potential, and they held their own against a very experienced South African team," he observed.

Cormack said they will try to organise more training matches against top South African clubs, but added that a lack of funds could scupper their plans.

"If our budget allows, we will go on a preparation tour against top South African clubs. At the moment, we have no money - these boys had to pay their own way, and we don't have any funds for Afcon," he lamented.