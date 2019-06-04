Africa: Namibia Joins Copa Coca-Cola

THE recently launched Copa Coca-Cola under-15 tournament will immensely supplement efforts to unearth football talent in the country, organisers say.

The schools' tournament will be an annual, grassroots football competition which aims to identify, nurture and reward the best young footballing talent. It will be contested by an estimated 525 secondary schools, and close to 6 000 players in all 14 regions.

Secondary schools will have their tournaments in each region to determine their representatives at the national finals, slated for Windhoek on 26 and 27 July. That means the best secondary school in a particular region will represent their respective region at the national finals.

"To be a strong footballing nation, we must have a well-organised school football structure"0, said sports minister Erastus Uutoni.

"The tournament will thus significantly contribute to the mandate of the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service through the Namibian Schools Sports Union to develop and identify the grassroots talent, especially in football," he added.

Copa Coca-Cola is played in 22 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, Rwanda, Congo, Swaziland, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mauritius, Burundi and lately Namibia.

Outside the continent, Copa Coca-Cola is also played in the Americas, Europe and Asia, bringing the total number of Copa Coca-Cola countries to 68, involving over 1,3 million players.

"It greatly seeks to engage the players and give them insight into what it takes to play football at the professional level should they decide to pursue a career in sports," Uutoni continued.

"This tournament, as a matter of fact, has exposed talent all over the world, and has given a platform to many national stars. This year, the tournament will target the under-15 boys, and we look forward to exhibition matches for girls during the finals in August this year."

During the Copa Coca-Cola national finals, sports journalists and the school team coaches will select a Namibian Dream Team to represent the country at the Copa Coca-Cola Africa tournament to take place later in the year.

Copa Coca-Cola is the premier grassroots tournament which unlocks the ambitious dreams and possibilities of the world's football stars.

"It aims to inspire young footballers to achieve their dreams through a renowned and respected tournament. It gives voice to the faces who nurture the budding dreams and talents of young football heroes as it showcases our continent's pride and belief in our upcoming stars. It has nurtured many stars over the last 30 years that it has been played," said a statement from Coca-Cola.

As the world's most popular sport, football attracts countless young people who hope to one day to become professional soccer stars. Coca-Cola, the world's most valuable brand, promotes Copa Coca-Cola programmes in several nations to help many teens take strides towards making those dreams a reality.

"It's not about who wins or loses. We want to create connections, and encourage teenagers to express themselves through their shared devotion to this beautiful game.

"We have built a programme that is not just about competition and sport, but about championing our values and leaving a lasting legacy," Coca Cola said.