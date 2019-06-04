Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Shines At Megafest Awards

Zimpapers Group Markerting Director Mr Tapuwa Mandimutsira and the group's Chief Finance Officer Mr Farai Matanhire scooped prizes at Megafest Awards last week for their outstanding performances.

Mr Mandimutsira scooped the 2019 Outstanding Marketing Leader of the Year Award, while Mr Matanhire received the 2019 Accounting, Auditing and Investment Leader of the Year Award.

The pair walked away with a medal and a certificate each.

Megafest advocates good business practice, celebrates achievements throughout Zimbabwe and has become the biggest awards.

Mr Mandimutsira, who showered praises on his colleagues at Zimpapers for their teamwork, said he felt honoured after receiving the award.

"I am most humbled and grateful for such recognition which is a reflection of the work and dedication we put into it," he said.

"But my special thanks goes to my team, the Zimpapers team, because it is through them that the award comes, therefore, this is to the team for a job well done."

Mr Matanhire dedicated his award to the team at Zimpapers.

"Am very grateful for this honour; a special symbol to complement the hard work we are doing," he said.

"Many thanks to the group that I work with because I would not have been successful without them and their team spirit. Therefore, I dedicate this award to them."