Zimbabwe: D-Day for Afro-Joy Break-Dance Finalists

Thirty finalists will be named today to proceed to finals of the first annual Afro-joy break-dance competition.

The thirty will be selected from over 80 groups and solo performers who auditioned at Zimbabwe College of Music over the weekend.

Event organiser Brian Chiparawasha said the 30 will compete at national finals to be held next month.

"We will announce the full list of those who are proceeding to the next round tomorrow (today). The finalists will dance-off for three top spots that will then win prize money," he said.

Chiparawasha said the competition seeks to revive the break-dance culture.

"The dance culture has been fading over the years but we want to revive it. The culture is important in keeping young people occupied so that they are not tempted into drug abuse."

The competition is sponsored by beverage company ZLG through its new drink, Afro-joy.

Meanwhile, Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance competition Harare provincial finalists Totambe Ngoma said they will work extra hard to win the national finals to be held in Kadoma in August.

The group's leader Aleck Bokisi said they went into the competition to make a name for themselves.

"Our group was formed in January this year. When got in the competition just to make a name for ourselves but surprisingly we won.

"Our secret is serious rehearsal which we have three times a week and in preparation for the national finals we will work extra hard."

The group which won $1 000 said it will invest the money.

Chibuku Neshamwari is an annual dance competition. Other provincial finals will be held in Midlands on June 8, Masvingo on June 15, Matabeleland North on June 22, Mashonaland West and Bulawayo on June 29, Mashonaland East on July 6, Matabeleland South on July 13, Manicaland on July 20 and Mashonaland Central on July 27.

Organisers Zimbabwe Traditional Dancers Association (ZTDA) traditional dance is improving.

"Traditional dance is improving as people are doing serious research to better themselves," said ZTDA representative Nyadzisai Mirisawu.

Other groups that participated at the competition include Dedza Chitandidzo, Shingai, Villa Katinyu, Harare Prisons, Villa Mapinyira, Chitukuko and Beta Compound.