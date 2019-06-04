South Sudan: Fighting Resumes in South Sudan

Fighting between government forces and fighters of the National Salvation Front (NAS) led by General Thomas Cirillo has resumed in South Sudan's Yei River State.

In a statement seen by the press, NAS spokesperson Suba Samuel said government forces caused unrest in Lanyia and Wonduruba on Sunday and in Yei River State on Monday.

He alleged that the attack was a plot by Juba to defeat the rebels and force them to surrender and join the revitalised peace deal.

"Fighting started on Sunday 26 and continue until 27th May," the statement reads.

The number of casualties has not yet been established.

South Sudan army official spokesperson was unavailable for comment when contacted.

General Cirillo declined to sign the revitalised peace deal last year and declared rebellion against President Salva Kiir.

The UN recently said the fighting between the two sides created another wave of displacement in Equatoria region with about 12,000 civilians crossing to DR Congo between January and March this year alone.

Inter-governmental Authority on Development (Igad) Special Envoy to South Sudan Ismail Wais raised concern that the armed hold-out factions pose serious threats to the success of the revitalised peace agreement.

He said talks with General Cirillo in February stalled after Mr Cirillo demanded the renegotiation of the peace deal.