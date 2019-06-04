4 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: One Dead in Fatal N1 Head-On Collision

By Ethan Van Diemen

A man has been killed in a head-on collision after his bakkie crashed into a bus on the N1 near the Montagu turnoff in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Western Cape traffic chief, Kenny Africa said: "Early this morning, between Touws River and De Doorns at the Montagu turnoff at the N1, we had a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a bakkie.

"The bakkie burnt out completely and the driver of the bakkie also died in this crash. The N1 is still closed for traffic but we've got a stop-go situation and we will do everything in our power to reopen the road as soon as possible."

Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes.

