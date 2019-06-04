South Africa: Woman Nabbed for Possession of Illicit Drugs Valued Around R5 000 After Disembarking Taxi - Humansdorp

press release

Humansdorp police nabbed a 47-year-old woman for possession of illicit drugs valued at approximately R 5 000 after she disembarked a taxi in Main Street, Humansdorp today. Police records reveal that this arrest was the third for the woman in the last 30 days for a similar offence.

On Monday, 03 June 2019 around 10:10am, a white Toyota Avanza (taxi) stopped in front of a parked police patrol vehicle in Main Street, and a woman disembarked and started acting suspicious upon noticing police officers who were standing outside a parked vehicle. It is said that she quickly rushed and entered the nearest shop. The alert officers monitored her movements and requested to search her purse after she left the shop. Police seized 50 mandrax tablets and 5.1 grams of Crystal Meth (Tik) and nabbed her for possession of illicit drugs with a street value estimated around R 4 780.

Police records have also revealed that on Sunday, 19 May this year, the same suspect was arrested for possession of Mandrax and Crystal Meth (Tik) in St Francis Bay. The other incident, on Friday, 3 May 2019 this year, she was also nabbed for possession of Mandrax and Crystal Meth (Tik) in Sea Vista, St Francis. Both cases were not enrolled at court for further investigation (awaiting drugs analysis report from laboratories).

A 47-year-old woman is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court tomorrow (Tuesday, 4 June 2019) on charges of possession of mandrax and a second charge of possession of Crystal Meth (Tik).