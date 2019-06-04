South Africa: Sentenced Prisoner Linked to Other Crimes Including Murder

press release

A prisoner who is currently serving a 2 year sentence at the North End Correctional facility appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on 03 June 2019 facing seven charges including house robbery, housebreaking and theft out of motor vehicle. He was also charged today for the murder of Mrs Hazel Huggins (85) whose body was found on the morning of 28 March 2014.

In April 2019, he was sentenced for possession of suspected stolen property. He was arrested in the Summerstrand area in 2018.

The 29-year-old suspect allegedly committed almost all of his crimes in the Summerstrand area. One house robbery was committed in Lorraine. The crimes were perpetrated between 2013 and 2018. The suspect was positively linked through DNA to these cases.

On 28 March 2014, Huggins was found tied-up on the bedroom floor and murdered. She was living in the retirement village of Kruger Gardens in Summerstrand. She was found by a nurse who went to investigate after she failed to show up for an appointment. The suspect may have gained entry to her place through an open kitchen window.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies had been following up on several possible leads and through his informer network and meticulous investigation, the suspect was implicated in the murder.

The case of the house robberies, housebreaking, theft out of motor vehicle and the murder and robbery is remanded to 31 July 2019.