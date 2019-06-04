Africa: Cosafa Rallies Behind CAF President Ahmad

press release

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations held a meeting of its executive committee members in Durban, South Africa on the 29th June.

The meeting was chaired by Phillip Chiyangwa, President of COSAFA and attended by Dr Danny Jordaan, President of SAFA and host.

During the meeting, COSAFA took many constructive decisions to improve and develop the game in Africa biggest region with 14 countries.

At the end of the executive committee meeting, COSAFA release a press statement to express their full support and solidarity to the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad amid lot of persecution, unjustified attacks and character assassinations.

COSAFA called on all football stakeholders to unite for the success of the inaugural 24 teams AFCON in Egypt.