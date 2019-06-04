Ghana: Contract Awarded for Rehabilitation of Wa West Roads - Veep

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that contract has been awarded for the construction of four major roads in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.

Estimated at a cost of GH¢352,000, the roads, which would be financed with the District Development Fund, are the 3.5 kilometres (km), Tanina-Polee, 3.2km Polee-Nakor, 5.6km Polee-Jolireyiri and the 12km Poyentanga-Jenbob-Buli roads.

The Vice President announced these when he addressed Muslims at Tanina in the Wa West District, during a visit to the community, as part of his nationwide Ramadan tour.

Dr Bawumia said work on the roads, formed part of government's bid to ensure equal distribution of the state's resources.

"The government of the Nana Addo Dakkwa Akufo-Addo's led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is pursuing an all-inclusive social transformation agenda, and so you realise that most of the interventions are socially targeted for the general good of every citizen," he stated.

Dr Bawumia said: "We have restored teacher and nursing trainee allowances, we have pursued the Free Senior High School policy, and we have introduced the Planting for Food and Jobs as well as the Rearing for Livestock and Jobs with its fertiliser subsidy component that has made fertiliser readily available to farmers, so we are on course."

He urged Muslims not to relent on their oars, but constantly pray for peace, unity and tranquility to prevail among Ghanaians, irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations.

The Vice President, who was accompanied by the Minister for Zongo and Inner-city Development, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, as well as others from the presidency and the Regional Coordinating Council, presented bags of rice, boxes of oil and bags of sugar with GH¢5,000 to the community for the pending Eid-Ul Fitr celebrations.

Dr Bawumia and his entourage also visited Bulenga in the Wa East and Tabiase in the Daffiama/Bussie/Issah districts, respectively.

In a speech on his behalf, the Chief of Tanina, Naa Sidiki Galla II, commended the government for assisting the community with developmental projects, which included school buildings and mechanised wells.

Naa Galla II, however, lamented the intermittent robbery incidents, which occur on roads, and said it was a source of worry to many commuters in the district.

"Security is really an issue in the Wa West District, robbers attack commuters on the roads and this is particularly due to the fact that most of our roads are in deplorable states. Robbers can easily stop motorists and seize their valuables and that is why getting good roads in the district would be very beneficial," the Chief stated.

