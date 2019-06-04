Somalia: Senior Al Shabaab Commander in Bardale Defects to Somali Forces

Somalia authorities in Bardale town of southern Somalia have announced the defection of a senior commander in the area who surrendered himself and weapons to security forces.

According to Strategic Intelligence, the defector, who has since been identified as Ibrahim Mohamed Adan will be helping the security forces in southern Somalia in fighting al Shabaab as well as offering information crucial in the war against the terror organization.

The Federal Government of Somalia has lauded the al Shabaab defections which are at an all-time high encouraging more fighters willing to lay down arms and surrender to be offered amnesty. Furthermore, the reaffirmation of the amnesty comes as Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Adan says that there were more fighters willing and planning to defect.

Ibrahim surrendered AK47 rifle and a magazine to the authorities. The defection comes after Somali forces and troops from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stepped operations against al-Shabaab.