Somalia: 1 Killed As Police Battle Armed Robbers in Mogadishu

Police in Mogadishu are holding three men who were part of a robbery in which one person was killed in Mogadishu on Sunday.

The robbers had targeted shoppers doing last minute purchases for preparation for Eid. It is then that the police intervened, promoting a gun exchange.

The Incident took place at the Hamarweyn business center.

According to Somalia Deputy Police Force Commander Col. Zakia Hussein, one of the suspect was wounded as were two other shoppers.

the three suspects are set to be arraigned in court anytime to face charges .