Somalia: 120 Prisoners Walk to Freedom in Puntland As Presidential Pardon Takes Effect

120 prisoners in Puntland walked to freedom following a presidential pardon extended as a gesture during the Eidul Fitr. Of those released 29 are from Boosaso, 27 Qardho, 52 Garowe while 13 are from Gaalkacyo.

Ahmed Elmi Karash made the announcement on Sunday. Eid-ul-Fitr takes place on the first day of Shawwal, following the conclusion of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast and marks the end of the fasting month of the holy month of Ramadhan. It is celebrate for three days, and on the morning of the first day, Muslims gather for prayer.