Cameroon: Makepe Missoke 1 - Govt Delegate Debunks Eviction Allegations

This was during a meeting he had with inhabitants of the neighbourhood on May 31.

Following allegations of imminent eviction that led to public unrest on May 17 in Makepe-Missoke neighbourhood in Douala, the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council, Fritz Ntone Ntone, paid a field visit and held a meeting with the inhabitants. It turned out to be a problem of misunderstanding as the Government Delegate said their goal was to stop flooding and improve on the livelihood of the inhabitants within the Douala, sustainable city project co-funded by AFD and the French Fund for World environment (FFEM).

The project to cost some five billion consist of building drainages, a reservoir to retain rain water before its eventual flow into the river Wouri and provision of social amenities like roads, water and electricity. The project, he said, will take place in three phases; identification of people in the area, feasibility studies before the actual work which is still going to take time. He said it is only after feasibility studies that they would know the people to be affected by demolition and that victims will be compensated despite the absence of land titles.

"We are going to limit demolition as much as possible", he said. Trouble erupted when a certain Madam Eyenga posted a note claiming houses in the area will be demolished by June 2nd, prompting an angry reaction from the inhabitants who made a protest march and sent a petition to the Government Delegate. It is in reaction to the petition that the Government Delegate went down to the field and talk with the people. The Government Delegate promised to hold such information meetings with the population at the beginning of each phase of the project.

For now the acquisition of land or construction of new houses is forbidden in the neighbourhood so as not to allow some people to build houses in order to gain from the compensation. Henceforth, people should acquire the land title and construction permit before constructing houses in the area. He called on the population to collaborate with the census and recognise only documents duly signed by him. Present during the meeting was the representative of the Governor of the Littoral Region, the Sub Divisional Officer for Douala V, the representative of the mayor and the traditional ruler of the locality.