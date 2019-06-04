Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Kamzong Abossolo Wins Second Lap

A total of 60 cyclists from nine African and European teams are taking part in the competition.

The 16th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon entered into the second day yesterday June 2, 2019. The competition took place along the Yaounde-NangaEboko highway over a distance of 152.2km. A total of 60 cyclists from nine teams took part in the race. The race took off at 10:00 am and the weather was bright. As the cyclists rode past towns and villages along the highway the local population lined the road to cheer the riders. It was indeed a tight race as each side was determined to carry the day.

From the start of the race, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo from the SNH Velo Club was leading the race wining the first sprint in Obala with a difference of three seconds. The situation however changed in the second and third sprints with Boadou Youssef (Morocco) and Tiencheu Michel (SNH Velo Club) leading. They were ridding at a speed of 44.08km/ph.

At the end of the competition, Clovis Kamzong Abossolo finished first in 3h27'10". He was followed by Cissé Isiaka from Côte d'Ivoire (3h27'13") and Konstantinov Radoslav (Martigues Sport Cyclis) 3h27'13". Konstantinov Radoslav won the yellow jersey for the overall winner on the classification table.

The doted jersey for the best climber went to Uwizeyimana Bonaventure from Rwanda. The white jersey for the best youth went to Abderrahim Zahiri from Morocco and the green jersey for the best cyclist on points went to Stephan Bakker from Global Cycling (Holland). In the first lap on Saturday, June 1, 2019, Stephan Bakker was the winner in 3h19'03".

Uwizeyimana Bonaventure (Rwanda) was the second in 3h19'03" and Fozing Dassie Robert (SNH Velo Club) was third in 3h19'03". Yesterday's award ceremony took place in the presence of authorities of the Upper Sanaga Division, the Cameroon Cycling Federation and other invitees. The third lap will take place today, Monday June 3, 2019 along the Yaounde-Ebolowa highway; a distance of 151.4km.