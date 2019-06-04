Cameroon: New Zealand - Full of Ambitions

After four participations the Football Ferns will be out to go beyond the group stage of the competition in France.

The Football Ferns are full of ambitions and would want to reach the summit at the World Cup in France. New Zealand participated in the first edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991 but only appeared again in 2007. In the two participations, they were eliminated in the group stages without any point.

However, they improved on their performance in 2011 drawing with Mexico, in addition to narrow onegoal defeats against England and eventual win ners Japan. Great progress was made four years later with draws against host nation Canada and China PR and New Zealand fought hard for knockout-stage qualification until the final moment of the group phase.

In France, New Zealand will play their first match against the Netherlands on June 11, 2019. Their second game will be against Canada on June 15, 2019 and the third match will be against the indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on June 20, 2019. New Zealand won the OFC Women's Nations Cup, winning all five matches and scoring an incredible 43 goals without conceding. The November 2018 victory was New Zealand's fourth continental title in succession and sixth overall.

The coach, Tom Sermanni took the New Zealand reins in late 2018 just in time for the qualifiers. The hugely experienced Scot is set for his fourth Women's World Cup in 2019. Striker Sarah Gregorius finished top scorer at the 2018 OFC Women's Nations Cup with eight goals, making light of the absence of her attacking colleagues Hannah Wilkinson and Amber Hearn. From all indications New Zealand will be out for a kill.