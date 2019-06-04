Cameroon: Lake Nyos Resettlement Camp Fire Incident - Commission Afoot to Assess Damages

Several people have been rendered homeless due to the unfortunate incident which happened on the night of May 30 breaking 31 in Menchum Division of the North West Region.

The Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, has ordered investigations into the recent burning of houses at the Lake Nyos Resettlement Camp in Upkwa village, Wum Subdivision, Menchum Division of the North West Region. Going by a note from the Ministry of Defence, "on the night of May 30, 2019, preudo-armed secessionists who have been killing and propagating terror in the North West and South West Regions attacked and burnt down Upkwa, a Bororo settlement in Wum, Menchum Division of the North West Region, Cameroon.

This lo cality was refuge to victims of the Lake Nyos disaster that killed hundreds of persons." It emerged from the communique that, "all the homes, food reserves and harvests were razed to ashes by the armed separatists." As if this was not enough, the lawless people, "after burning down the mosque, meticulously massacred animals and tortured the Bororo population before carrying away herds of cattle." It is said the perpetrators stormed the area at about 1am and set 40 homes on flames leaving occupants homeless and stranded. Field reports say the affected population is deeply aggrieved as they now wander for shelter and feeding.

According to a communique issued on May 31st, 2019, North West Governor condemns such targeted attacks on the Fulani community in the region and reveals that on the instruction of the Head of State, an ad hoc commission to identify perpetrators, assess bodily injuries, damages and immediate humanitarian needs will be created. While regretting the recent barbaric act, the Governor extended sympathy and solicitude of the Head of State to all victims.

The Governor in the communique reminds the perpetrators of the acts of the hand of fellowship extended by the Head of State to drop their weapons and report to the disarmament centre in Big Mankon, where they will be given necessary support to reintegrate normal life. To cushion the effects of the incident on the people, the Governor "reassures the population of the entire region of government's unflin ching resolve to guarantee the protection of their lives and property, and more than ever before, calls for total collaboration in denouncing the enemies of peace who have as mission to destroy our hard-earned National Unity and Territorial Integrity which the President of the Republic has sworn to protect and preserve." The attack on residents is coming just a few weeks after the Alachu-Mankon incident in Mezam Division, North West Region, in which about 40 houses were set ablaze.