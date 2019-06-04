Liberia: President Weah Salutes Muslims Across the World

Monrovia, Liberia - I salute and extend warmest wishes to Muslims in Liberia and around the world who are dutifully celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr popularly known as the end of Ramadan.

With this festivity, our Muslims friends and families are reminded that Ramadan is a time to reflect spiritually, build collectively, and assist those in need and seek the good of our Country, Liberia.

While Eid marks the end of Ramadan, it significantly highlights innovative beginnings for each individual and family - a reason to celebrate and express gratitude.

Again, Eid is marked with the call to prayersresonating across the length and breadth of the world. Millions of people head to local mosques for special Eid prayers followed by festive gatherings, gift exchanges, and feasts among friends, neighbours and families.

I once more want to congratulate you for the sacrifices made during the fast period. Your prayers for God's guidance and peace for Liberia and the rest of world have not gone unnoticed.

In observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, I urged and encouraged all Muslims working in Government to the day off. This is in appreciation for your prayers and best wishes for Liberia and the world.

May the Almighty Allah (God) bless our Country.