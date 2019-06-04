Sudan: Medics At Sudan's Blue Nile State Hospital Suspend Strike for Eid

ED Damazin — The medical staff at Blue Nile state hospitals announced that they will temporarily and partially end their strike during Eid El Fitr (the feast at the end of the holy month of Ramadan) in order to better help their patients.

Dr Shiraz Ahmed, coordinator of the field clinic at the sit-in in the state capital of Ed Damazin, told Radio Dabanga that the strike was lifted on Sunday. This will last until the last day of Eid.

She explained that the medical staff are obliged to treat patients on the intensive care and in different departments of the hospital. Ahmed indicated that the medical staff would continue their strike in non-emergency situations, pre-programmed operations and transferred cases.

The medics went on strike on Friday and threatened to resign en masse after members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia beat up three doctors at the rural Suri Hospital south of Ed Damazin.

They strikers demanded "full protection at their workplaces, a well-organised working environment, and the dismissal of the director-general of the state Health Ministry and the director of the Blue Nile Medicines Department".

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.