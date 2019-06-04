Sudan: Central Darfur Rebels 'Repel RSF Offensive' in Jebel Marra

Jebel Marra — The Sudan Liberation Movement under the leadership of Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW) claims that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia launched an offensive on its positions in Jebel Marra in Central Darfur on Saturday. The movement says it repelled the attack.

In a statement on Sunday, the SLM-AW military spokesman Waleed Abakar,, said that the movement's forces "confronted the aggressor" in the area of Rari and Barbara in Jebel Marra, and managed to repel the attack after the RSF lost lives and equipment.

Abakar also reported that RSF militiamen shot Eisa Adam Suleiman dead, and wounded Adam Yahya (nicknamed Fati), and Mohamed Haroun Mousa on the Feina Kidigir road in Jebel Marra on Thursday. He said that the assailants seized all their belongings.

Two months ago, the SLM announced it also repelled an attack by the RSF.

Jebel Marra

In September 2018, the SLM-AW announced a ceasefire to facilitate access and relief aid to a landslide-affected area in East Jebel Marra. Abdelgader Gadoura, commander-in-chief of the movement, said in November that although the SLM-AW has declared a ceasefire, the regime has continued to breach the agreement.

As the latest periodic report by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the UN Security Council of January 14 pointed out: "Notwithstanding sustained and positive engagement between state authorities and Unamid, corroborating reports on human rights incidents in Central Darfur continued to be a challenge."

