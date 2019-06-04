Gambia: Jallow Becomes 16th Player to Quit Gambia Ahead of Guinea Conakry Test

Gambia's national team has been hit by massive withdrawals with Lamin Jallow the latest to desert.

The 24-year-old excused himself from the test game with Guinea Conakry owing to club commitment with his Italian second division outfit battling relegation.

The striker was marked as being available for selection for the friendly by the national team coach Tom Siantfiet but Foroyaa Sport can confirm he won't be taking part.

The latest development means the striker -ruled out in the Algeria match over card accumulation -is the latest of a long list of absentees with forward Nuha Marong involved in promotion play-off in Spain yesterday as well as right-back Simon Richter who is integral in his club's push to climb to the Danish second tier.

Sulayman Marreh, Yusupha Bobb, Yusupha Njie, Assan Ceesay have opted not to turn up for various reasons.

The gaffer had summoned Gambia's very notable players abroad in a start of a fresh page after falling out with others but the trio of Hamza Barry, Bubacarr Trawally, Modou Barrow have chosen not to 'even reply' to their invitations in the words of the Gambia Football Federation.

The Scorpions will begin a ten-day camping today ahead of facing the Syli Nationale June 7th and 12 in a two-legged test game.