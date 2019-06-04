4 June 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Woman Steals Millions, Claims Snake Swallowed Money

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — A NIGERIAN woman who allegedly stole over N35 million (R1,4 million) from the examinations board, and claimed a snake had swallowed the money, has been arraigned in court.

Philomina Chieshe is among three suspects that have appeared on corruption charges for allegedly defrauding her employer, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) between 2009 and 2016.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (IEFCC) has arraigned them before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the capital city Abuja.

Chieshe, Yakubu Jekada and Samuel Sale Umoru were arrested following an audit report indicting them over the alleged theft of money that was proceeds from the sale of the JAMB examination cards.

The former employees face charges bordering on fraud, misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust.

They jointly face the charges but Chieshe has been slapped with an extra one because she was the alleged keeper of the funds that were not remitted to JAMB.

According to the charge sheet, she claimed the money was swallowed by a snake.

She claimed the money "disappeared as a result of manipulations from the kingdom of darkness."

Appearing before Justice Peter Affen, the trio is pleading not guilty to the charges.

