Liberia: Influx of Ex-Rebel Fighters in Monrovia Ahead of June 7?

Photo: Liberia Observer

Some of the ex-rebel fighters at a recent press conference in Monrovia

Confirmed reports reaching this newspaper suggest that there is an influx of ex-rebel fighters in Monrovia as the clock ticks towards June 7.

According to sources, some of the ex-rebel fighters, include the likes of General Kemoh, aka K-1, Mark Guan, one of Benjamin Yeaten's bodyguards, Yon Gblorgbay, a once feared rebel commander of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL), Yon Goanue, and E-Mehn, alias Idi Amin, etc.

Those reportedly from Nimba and other rural parts are said to be at a location in Paynesville, outside Monrovia and are being well taken care by an unnamed lawmaker from the county.

Further, according to sources, a prominent member of the Legislature has been actively encouraging those ex-rebel fighters in Nimba County to come to Monrovia and stand by for any possible action.

It can be recalled that in last April, a group of ex-rebel generals led by Ofori Diah of the defunct Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD), held a press conference during which they threatened to arrest Representative Yekeh Kolubah, and "disciplined him for what they claimed as Kolubah's incessant attacks on President George Weah.

After much public outcry, the former rebels fighters retracted their statement, but not before storming the Temple of Justice courtyard, which caused a stir and sent people scrambling for safety.

Official reaction to the call by organizers (Council of Patriots) for mass protest on June 7 has been anything but tolerant, and has evinced intense outrage from officials and supporters of the government, which is reflected in the issuance of terroristic threats by top ranked officials against perceived enemies, according to former Montserrado County District #10 Representative Dusty Wolokolie.

Mr. Wolokolie, who appeared on a local radio 50-50 talk show with host T. Max Jlateh, an informant had told him that the Minister of State, Nathaniel McGill, on June 1, 2019, had informed the individual that he (McGill) knew his movements, and the places he slept, warning that Wolokolie would be eliminated, because he had declared his support for the June 7 protest.

When asked by the informant if the message could be relayed to Wolokolie, McGill replied, affirming that the informant could do so.

Mr. Wolokolie further explained that he took the decision to support the protest in the wake of President Weah's recent pre-recorded message to the nation in which he brushed aside calls to reprimand Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, and Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Governor Nathaniel Patray for their role in the failed mop-up exercise.

Both individuals have been linked to the US$25 million infusion and mop-up exercise, but so far, only Patray appears to have taken a hit with President Weah's declaration that Patray will be retired in 3 months.

However, President Weah's announcement to retire Patray in a short while has been brushed aside by protest organizers, who are demanding that the president addresses their full gamut of concerns, which range from dismissals of Finance Minister Tweah, State Minister McGill and CBL Governor Patray to include the scrapping of the imposed Cargo Tracking Note (CTN).

In a related development, Mr. Wolokolie has informed this newspaper that he has written the Justice Minister informing that he was placing his safety and security, including those of his friends, associates and relatives in the hands of the government through him as Attorney -General of Liberia.

But, when pressed to reveal his source of information, Mr. Wolokolie replied saying he's given the viciousness of unsavory criminal elements had at his disposal he could not disclose names, because of well-founded fears and apprehension on the part of the individual involved. He added, "I do not like taking these threats lightly as there have been several reports about Mr. McGill and other die-hards of the Congress for Democratic Change engaging in clandestine activities, including the formation of death squads to pursue perceived "enemies of the state."

Our investigation continues.