Liberia: Oilers Keep 5 Points Lead

Sensational LPRC Oilers have maintained a five-point lead at the top of the Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) first division national league.

The Oil Boys struggled to beat Small Town 1-0 at the Nancy B. Doe sports stadium in Kakata, Margibi County in game one on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Terry Sackor scored his 10th league goal of the season three minutes after half time to keep their title dreams alive with four games remaining.

In game two, Watanga FC condemned Nimba FC to yet another defeat on the road with a 2-1 victory. Watanga raced into a two-goal lead from Chauncey Freeman and Liberia international Isaac Pupo, but Dauda Kamara pulled one back from the penalty spot. The win takes Watanga leveled on 32 points with fourth-placed Nimba United, who lost 3-2 to LISCR FC at the Doris Williams sports pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

It was a tense match until Alloy Brown and Christopher Jackson gave LISCR a two-goal lead in the second half, but Morris Janteh scored a brace, the latter in the 90th minute to turn the heat on LISCR before Marlon Harrison, signed from Keitrace FC during the mid-season break, found the winner in the 94th minute.

It was Jackson's 16th league goal of the season and makes him one of the top contenders for the golden boot of the season and a L$200,000 cash prize.

LISCR are second, five points adrift of Oilers as rivals and defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) were held to a goalless draw by FC Fassell in the first game.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), Monrovia Club Breweries condemned Jubilee FC to a 2-0 defeat, while NPA Anchors and Keitrace FC settle for a goalless draw.

Full time results

ATS

Monrovia Club Breweries 2 VS Jubilee FC 0 NPA Anchors 0 VS Keitrace FC 0

Kakata

Small Town 0 VS LPRC Oilers 1 Watanga FC 2 VS Nimba FC 1

Buchanan

FC Fassell 0 VS BYC 0 LISCR FC 3 VS Nimba United FC 2