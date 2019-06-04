Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Commences '21 Days of Y'ello Care'

-- Earmarks G.W. Gibson, Bassa, Dolokan Gbovah and J.W. Pearson High Schools as beneficiaries

Liberia's leading mobile telecommunications giant, Lonestar Cell MTN has commenced launch its 2019 corporate social responsibility campaign initiative known as '21 Days of Y'ello Care' in Monrovia.

The '21 Days of Y'ello Care' is an annual campaign launched in 2007 and this year's event is tagged "Youth Empowerment in Information and Communications Technology."

This year's edition of the campaign, according to Madam Reeves, targets four different high schools across the country, including G.W. Gibson High School (Montserrado County), Bassa High School (Grand Bassa County), Dolokan Gboveh High School (Bong County) and J.W. Pearson High School (Nimba County).

The initiative, launched on Monday, June 3, at the G.W. Gibson High School on the Capitol Bye-Pass, brought hundreds of students from the targeted schools, as well as administrative staffs and employees of Lonestar MTN.

Lonestar's corporate communications and corporate social responsibility manager, Christal-Dionne Reeves, said Lonestar employees will for 21 days work to make the learning environment of many young people more conducive by improving infrastructure and facilities, promoting digital learning and teaching, as well as donating equipment and learning materials.

Madam Reeves: "We want to make sure that we can target Liberia's best and brightest, give them an enhanced tutorial and make sure that we can leave an impact that will stay with them."

She said Lonestar Cell MTN will deliver a one-day training for students in those selected schools and will provide them with tools that they need to use during the training. In addition, "we will take the best and brightest from each session and take them on a journey."

Madam Reeves added, "We will also provide some digital donation to these schools to leave them more digitally equipped. Beyond that, G.W. Gibson is a particularly special school for us and we will also do e-learning."

According to her, in 2018 the MTN Group family decided to pay more attention to the young people, who are the future generation of every nation to be fully equipped with ICT knowledge and skills that will take them along way. "So last year, we started doing ICT training for young people because we believe that everyone deserves the benefit of modern connected life.

"We are focused on young people and want to make sure that all of them know not only how to turn on a computer, but how they can get the Internet, work on the software and know how to build apps and so many other things," she said.

Madam Reeves told students at the launch yesterday that, Lonestar Cell MTN also wants to make sure that young people get online to create their own platforms in order to market their products to a larger market outside of Liberia.

"This is why we are here today, for 2019 Y'ello Care," she said. "We are empowering young people from four different public schools in the country. We are targeting 50 students per school. Why are we targeting 50 students per school?"

"And not just that, but all these students that we are going to train, we will take the best and brightest ones and we are going to take them on a journey beyond 21 Days of Y'ello Care."

At the conclusion of the 21 Days of Y'ello Care, she said, Lonestar will train 150 young people for their apprenticeship very soon.

In separate statements, Moses Zangar, principal of the G.W. Gibson High School and Richard Paye, principal of the Bassa High school, lauded the Lonestar family for selecting their schools for such as worthy gesture.

According to them, the equipping of their institutions will give students the opportunity get knowledge in the ICT sector.

They also promised to work tirelessly with Lonestar Cell MTN in making sure that program becomes successful.