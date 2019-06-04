Liberia: Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women Secure Historic Win

Florence Dadson scored a brace and had an assist for Brianna Banks' goal as the female Stars collected all three points.

Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women's team over the weekend grasped a 3-1 win against Old Dominion Cesena USA at the at the John Champe High School.

It was team's first-ever victory since their establishment.

The Stars opened the scoring inside the first 25 minutes as Philadelphia Lone Star FC forward Dadson made history by scoring the first-ever goal for the club. The Stars continued to dominate the first half but couldn't add on to the score line after 45 minutes of action.

After the break, the Stars doubled their lead at the hour mark with Dadson completing her brace. Old Dominion Cesena USA pulled one back ten minutes later, but Brianna Banks added her name on the scoresheet off an assist from Dadson to give the Stars a historic 3-1 win.

After losing their season opener at OPSA Magic in Maryland on Friday night, the 3-1 win over Old Dominion USA on Saturday's afternoon propelled the Stars to third on the WPSL Mid-Atlantic Conference's Colonial Division with a 1-1-0 (W-L-T) record.

Florence Dadson, who reacted to her brace after the game said, "Regardless of scoring and giving an assist, credit goes to the whole team for this historic win! It was a team effort and we made history together. I hope we will continue to help build this exceptional team in the beautiful city of Philadelphia."

Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women head coach Charlie Flowe was delighted with the character shown by the team: "Our first-ever women's win was truly a collective team effort. Every player who wore the Lone Star jersey contributed to our win. Our players overcame a quick turnaround and left everything on the pitch.

"The chemistry we developed over the past few days at training and during our game Friday night enabled us to get much better as a unit on Saturday. We will enjoy this historic first win for a few days, but we have a lot to work to do this week as we prepare for our first two homes games this next weekend.

"Also reflecting on this weekend, I want to thank all of our players, our coaching staff, our club, our president Paul Konneh, our fans and our families for all their support. I can't wait to see you all at our home openers on June 8th and 9th down at the South Philadelphia Super Site."

Philadelphia Lone Star FC Women's home opener is Saturday, June 8 when they welcome CAFC Osprey at 5 p.m. at the South Philadelphia Super Site. The next day, they will host Old Dominion Cesena USA at 4 p.m. at the same venue.s