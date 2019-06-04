Liberia: Two Lawmakers Commission Yellow Machines for Road Construction

Rep. Morris, Board member of the BUC, formally cuts the ribbon to newly commissioned yellow machines.

Besides the bad network in the southeast, and other parts of rural Liberia, there are also bad roads in some parts of Montserrado County, specifically in the outskirts of Monrovia, comprising about 400 feeder road networks.

In an effort to rehabilitate some of the roads in the rural Montserrado County, particularly in Districts 1 and 3 and also to boost one of government's desperate promises, Representatives Lawrence Morris and Ceebee C.D. Barshell have formally unveiled additional caterpillars (yellow machines) from their joint partnership, making the total of three caterpillars in three months.

Two months ago, the two lawmakers jointly purchased the first road equipment to alternately and rotationally construct, rehabilitate and maintain feeder and or the farm-to-market roads throughout the two districts. Since then, there have been massive road rehabilitation works in the two districts.

The two machines, which were dedicated on the campus of the Barshell University College (BUC) on Monday, June 3, 2019, will also be used by the BUC Agriculture Department to help agriculture students improve in their study, productivity and efficiency.

Rep. Morris (Montserrado D1), who is also a member of the BUC Board of Trustees, said, "Yellow machines play crucial roles in building and rehabilitating roads as well as infrastructure and agriculture."

He said agriculture plays a major role in the economic development of any country, including "strategic role in the process of development; significant contribution to prosperity, provide food and raw materials, and provide employment to both educated and uneducated, skilled and unskilled Liberians."

Morris: "Rep. Barshell and I have collaborated to acquire at least six yellow machines, three of which are here to be working in our respective districts by helping students studying agriculture at the Barshell University. These machines will also help buttress government's efforts."

The machines, he said, were procured from lobbying with friends and with money from their own pockets, without government support.

Unlike the partnership in the roads connectivity, Rep. Morris is also sponsoring over 160 students at the BUC with "graceful discounts" from Rep. Barshell, who is also a Director of the BUC Board, according to the partnership.