Ghana: More Than 1,000 Hawkers ﻿evicted At Kaneshie

More than 1,000 hawkers at Kaneshie in Accra were evicted from selling at unauthorised places by the Okaikoi South Sub Metro of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in a decongestion exercise yesterday.

The exercise which started at 3:30am was conducted at areas such as the Takoradi Station, foot bridges, and Pamprom, among others, aimed at bringing sanity to the area.

It was led by the Kaneshie Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edward Faakye-Kumi with personnel from the command and the Community Policing Unit.

When the Ghanaian Times got to the scene at about 9am the officials from the Sub Metro were removing unauthorised wooden structures and wares such as foodstuffs, namely yam, cassava, vegetables, fruits and second-hand clothing from the pavements of the roads.

Some of the officials were seen cleaning the filth from where the traders were trading.

Commuters and pedestrians cheered the officials of the Assembly and police for the exercise stating that their activities were a nuisance in the areas.

The Director of the Okaikoi South Sub Metro of AMA, Mr Samuel Mormor in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said the hawkers have taken over the streets, pavements and footbridges which pose danger to themselves and other road users.

He said their activities are dangerous and also brings about traffic at the areas and congestion where pedestrians are forced to walk on the streets instead of the pavements.

"The hawkers sell their wares on the shoulders close to roads which brings about traffic and congestion on the streets,' he added.

Mr Mormor said the hawkers leave filth on the streets after selling their goods which sometime choke the gutters and bring about flooding in the area.

He said some hawkers sell their wares such as vegetables and fruits on the bare floor of pavements and streets which can easily bring about the outbreak of communicable diseases such as cholera and malaria among others.

Mr Mormor said there had been series of announcements by the sub metro since the beginning of this year for the hawkers to desist from such practice but to no avail.

The Director said the exercise would be sustained to ensure that there was sanity in the area, adding that some of the items have been seized and fines would be imposed on the offending traders who would be required to pay such fines before their items are handed over back to them.

He cautioned them to stop selling and buying goods on the streets and pavement and footbridges stating that offenders would be dealt with.

Mr Mormor urged pedestrians to desist from buying from the hawkers on the streets.