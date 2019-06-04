Ghana: Wahab Wins Kotoko POTM Award for May

Wahab Adam of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club has won the Supporters Player of The Month (POTM) award for May.

The 25-year-old defender played eight games and helped his team to keep four clean sheets in the Normalisation Committee (NC) special competition during the month.

The former Aduana Stars man has been in sensational form for his side in this year's competition and has now been rewarded for his excellent performance.

Wahab saw off competition from goalkeeper Felix Annan, Agyemang Badu as well as Abdul Ganiu who are also defenders.

It was the first time the defender had won the award since it's started, with winners being Songne Yacouba and Abdul Fataw Shafiu whom the supporters presented them with cash prizes of GH¢ 500 and a brand new boot worth GH¢ 400 respectively. -GNA