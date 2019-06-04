Ghana: Akodzo JHS Receives Facelift

Tema — The Cargill Ghana Limited has renovated the Akodzo Junior High School (JHS) in the Tema metropolis.

The project, estimated at a cost of GH¢120,000, involves painting of the school block, replacing of doors, fixing of ceiling fans, plumbing and electrical works.

The gesture by Cargill Ghana Limited, formed part of an initiative by the Tema

Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) named, 'Operation adopt a school', aimed at getting corporate institutions to support schools in the metropolis.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, commended Cargill Ghana Limited for supporting the school.

The assembly donated story books for the school library to encourage the culture of reading among the students, and the company presented teaching and learning materials to the school,

The Office Manager for Cargill Ghana Limited, Naa Adoma Boateng, said the company was happy to help schools with special needs.

She disclosed that the company had earlier refurbished the library, and set up an Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre, with eight computers, and a projector, for the school.

The head teacher for the school, Arnold Courage Nyadi, expressed appreciation to the TMA, Cargill Ghana Limited and the GES for supporting the school.

Felix Nii Anang-La, expressing appreciation to the Office Manager for Cargill Ghana Limited, Naa Adoma Boateng after unveiling a plaque to signify the renovation of the school while others look on.