Ghana: Promasidor Ghana Sets Ambitious Expansion Target ﻿... As It Launches 20th Anniversary Celebration

Promasidor Ghana Limited has launched the 20th anniversary celebration of its flagship brand Cowbell, in Accra with an ambition to become one of the continent's leading providers of affordable and quality milk for consumers.

According to the Managing Director of Promasidor, Mr Festus Tettey, the outfit had grown over the 20 years and look forward to expanding their business to meet customers across the globe.

"We have grown strategically as a small company over the years and now working towards becoming a leader not only in Ghana but in Africa and the world at large," he stated.

"It all seemed like yesterday but Cowbell is 20 years in Ghana and for this we are grateful to our very esteemed and loyal consumers across our nation that enabled us to chalk this feat," he added.

He said "it also reinforces our brand and organisation's commitment to qualify nutrition for all, not only in Ghana."

From a humble beginning of 70 people, he said, the business currently employs 800 people directly, not counting the jobs created indirectly by the business in distribution as well as in many other organisations that provide the company goods and services.

Overall as a business, he said, Promasidor today sells a total of over 54 stock keeping units of products in four categories, namely, dairy, food seasoning, cereals and spreads.

Going forward, he said, "We look forward to investing in more resources, improving upon their workforce and technology to deliver on the needs of customers."

As part of activities for the anniversary celebrations under the theme, "20 Years of nourishing bodies, minds and dreams," he said the company would continue to support the country in areas including sports, health and education.

"We promise our loyal consumers that we would not relent on our efforts to continue to innovate and create solutions to address their needs," he stated.

As part of the celebrations, the company would from next month, provide boreholes to 20 deprived communities across the country.

Brands Manager at Cowbell, Joseph Ashong said they would also donate over 200,000 sachets of Cowbell to selected pediatric units at hospitals across the country.

He said, there would also be the Cowbellpedia quiz competition in September which would be focused on mathematics.