Ghana: Capital 02 Honoured With Gold Award in International Trade

Capital 02 Natural Health Company Limited, an indigenous Ghanaian herbal company has been conferred with the Gold Award in International Trade (Health care/ Herbal Medicine) at the 14th edition of the Ghana-Africa Business Awards.

Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the award scheme is to honour organisations that contribute to the development of Ghana's economy through trade promotions, investments and other economic relations between Ghana and other African countries.

A citation presented to the company read "In recognition of its outstanding contribution to the development of Ghana within the context of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD)."

In an interview with the Ghanaian Times, the Managing Director of Capital 02 Natural Health Company Limited, Rev Benedict Otoo, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition and added that his outfit was one of the first Ghanaian herbal medicine companies to cross international borders with their products.

He explained that over the years, the company had proved that herbal medicine if taken properly can be effective.

"Next year, our company turns 30 and for us to still be in business means our products have been well accepted. We are grateful to God for His mercies and to Ghanaian for the support over the years.

"We are an example of a company that has been able to survive despite the many challenges and competition in our industry. Such recognitions encourage us to keep working harder to meet the demands of our customers," he said

He added that the company was one of the few Ghanaian owned companies that had been able to successfully transition management of the business to the next generation of family members after the demise of the founder.

Rev. Otoo said the award was the fifth award they had received this year alone.

Earlier this year, they were named the Most Sustained Herbal Company and the Best Herbal Medicinal Bitters at the Second West African Traditional and Alternative Medical Awards.

Living Bitters, one of their products was also named as the Most Sought after Herbal Product in West Africa, at the 2018 Heroes of Distinction Awards.

Recently, they were also adjudged the Most Trusted Natural Health Product Supplier, at the Quality Service Excellence Awards.

Rev Otoo called on Ghanaians to patronise made in Ghana products and also appealed to government to create an enabling environment for Ghanaian businesses to excel.