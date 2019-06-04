Ghana: ﻿la Dadekotopon Assembly Gives to Muslims

Mrs Gladys Mann-Dedey, Municipal Chief Executive of La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, with the support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency executives have donated assorted food items to the Muslim community in the area.

The items which were donated across the three major mosques, namely, La Muslim Mosque, La Mother Mosque, and Police Cantonments Mosque in the community were 160 (25kg) bags of rice, 45 boxes of tin tomatoes, 30 boxes of edible oil and 14 bags of sugar.

The donation which was meant to see the Muslim community through the rest of the fasting days was also to support the vulnerable groups to celebrate the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Presenting the items in batches to the leadership in the various mosques, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, the constituency chairman of NPP said the donation which has become an annual tradition was to support the Muslim community during the time of fasting and prayers to mark the Ramadan festival.

He said it was their hope that the donation would go a long way to complement their efforts towards realising their spiritual goals with the fasting and the prayers.

Alhaji Ibrahim Leetei Mensah, Imam of La Muslim Mosque thanked the donors for their kind gesture adding that the leadership would ensure that vulnerable people in the community were beneficiaries.

Mallam Osman Ashite, Chairman of the Advisory Board of La Mother Mosque receiving the donations also expressed their gratitude with the assurance that members of the Muslim community in the area would be given the priority during the sharing.

Superintendent Imam Abdulrahim Hussein, the Imam of the Police Cantonments Mosque was also full of praise for the gesture with the promise to distribute them after Friday's prayers.