South Africa: Hefty Sentence Meted to Robber and Rapist

press release

A 29-year-old accused was sentenced to 38 years imprisonment for a house robbery and rape committed in 2013. Given Sibitane, popularly known as "Matsamane" was convicted and sentenced by the Nkomazi Regional Court on 03 June 2019.

During the trial, the court heard how the accused, Sibitane, together with another accomplice, broke into a 42-year-old woman's house, in the early hours of the morning in March of that year. The victim who was sleeping with her three children, was awoken by the two villains who then took turns raping her.

The pair then took an amplifier, two cellphones and cash before fleeing the scene. Police arrested them two days after the incident.

During the court proceedings the accomplice, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma appreciated the good work and relentless efforts exerted by members of the SAPS in ensuring that they investigate the case and secure a conviction. He also appreciated all role players such as the prosecution and the judiciary in ensuring that another menace to society is sent away for a very long time.