4 June 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Wishes Muslim Community a Blessed Eid

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde would like to wish all members of the Muslim community a blessed Eid as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Over the last month, we have seen many Muslim faith organisations and individuals participating in charity drives and charity work which contribute towards improving the lives of the people in this province. I thank them for these acts of kindness and wish all of our Muslim citizens well as they celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid."

"This evening, I will be going to the moon sighting event after which, I will participate in the breaking of the fast. I have also been invited to attend the annual Nakhlistan cooking event, where Eid meals will be prepared for thousands of people. I am humbled and grateful for the invitations to experience these special occasions with our Muslim community."

I wish all members of the Muslim community a peaceful and blessed Eid, filled with happiness, warmth, love, friends and family."

Eid Mubarak.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

South Africa

Caster Semenya Can Compete Again - For Now

Switzerland's top court has temporarily suspended International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules that… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.