South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Wishes Muslim Community a Blessed Eid

press release

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde would like to wish all members of the Muslim community a blessed Eid as they mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Over the last month, we have seen many Muslim faith organisations and individuals participating in charity drives and charity work which contribute towards improving the lives of the people in this province. I thank them for these acts of kindness and wish all of our Muslim citizens well as they celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid."

"This evening, I will be going to the moon sighting event after which, I will participate in the breaking of the fast. I have also been invited to attend the annual Nakhlistan cooking event, where Eid meals will be prepared for thousands of people. I am humbled and grateful for the invitations to experience these special occasions with our Muslim community."

I wish all members of the Muslim community a peaceful and blessed Eid, filled with happiness, warmth, love, friends and family."

Eid Mubarak.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier