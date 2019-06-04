4 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: An Alleged Serial Rapist Case Transferred to Northern Cape High Court

An alleged serial rapist, Ndumiso Giyani (30) is facing 13 cases of rape, 11 robberies, 3 assaults, 1 kidnapping, 1 malicious damage to property and 1 attempted murder that occurred in Kimberley, Kagisho and Galeshewe between 2014 and 2018. The accused was arrested in January 2019 and has been in custody ever since.

The accused appeared today 04 June 2019 in the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court and the case was transferred to the Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley for a trial which will start on 29 July 2019 until 08 August 2019.

All information can be forwarded to the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Marli Strydom from the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit on 082 495 0618. The investigation continues.

