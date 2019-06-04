4 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested On Poaching Conspiracy Charges

A joint intelligence driven operation comprised of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the Farm Watch in the Hoedspruit Policing area outside Phalaborwa resulted in a major breakthrough after police intercepted and arrested a Pastor from Pretoria in the Gauteng Province with his two (02) accomplices.

This joint operation was set up following information received about an alleged poaching syndicate. According to information, the suspects were driving a Land-cruiser motor vehicle along the R40 road last night, 03rd June 2019. Police noticed the vehicle, fitting the same description that was circulated, and ordered the driver of the vehicle to stop however the driver failed to stop. A chase ensued and the suspects fired shots towards police. Police retaliated resulting in one of the suspects being wounded. The wounded suspect and his two accomplices were arrested.

During the arrest, the following items were recovered: one (01) hunting rifle, one (01) silencer, four (04) live rounds of ammunition, a knife, an axe and one (01) motor vehicle.

The suspects will appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court soon on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit poaching.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

South Africa

