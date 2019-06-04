South Africa: Child Protection Week

press release

In observance of CHILD PROTECTION WEEK, the safety of our children arises again; with the call to all to ensure that our homes are filled with love, safe from violence and feelings of rejection.

All of us have a duty to protect children!!

Child protection Week was established in 1997 to raise awareness of the need for SAPS employees and the communities to protect children from abuse, neglect, exploitation and other forms of violence and ill-treatment.

Children who witness domestic violence, are themselves victims of abuse and are often referred to as the silent victims of domestic violence. The majority of them suffer severe emotional and developmental difficulties that are similar to those of children who are the direct victims of abuse. However, since they are not directly abused, they are often overlooked and do not receive the necessary attention.

Children who are exposed to domestic violence are more likely to become adult victims and also the perpetrators of domestic violence, due to the violence being the norm in their homes, where they are supposed to feel safe and secure.

Child Protection Week is for all children, but extra care must be taken of those children who face additional marginalization due to their disabilities. Good care, is not taking care of them, which leaves them vulnerable to all forms of abuse, because of their challenges.

Violence against children has reached a shocking and intolerable level, and as SAPS, we cannot tolerate this. We will fight for their rights and ensure that we serve and protect them like all other citizens of this country.

We as members of SAPS and the community are urged to stand up, be committed and protect a child during and beyond child protection Week.

PROTECT CHILDREN AGAINST THEMSELVES

It is our core function to keep the communities safe and secure. Children that is being neglected or left unattended are more prone and vulnerable to peer pressure. It is our plea that a safe and secure community should start at home, to protect our children against some games they play.

A safe and secure home will better the chances of our children being exposed to bad influences and dangerous games.

Parents or caregivers who are alert, can save a child's life.

Do you as a parent or caregiver know about the following games?

-The Fire Challenge: In this game, teenagers put themselves literally on fire. They apply a flammable liquid to their naked chests and set it aflame. They do video recordings of such actions and circulate it on the social media.

-The Cutting Challenge: This game makes teenagers cut themselves on purpose, take pictures of the injuries sustained and upload them online. Youngsters often think they are part of a popular group when participating in this challenge. It gives them a sense of identity, even though it is highly misplaced.

-The Salt and Ice Challenge: Teenagers first put salt on their skin and then put ice on it. The salt will drastically reduce the temperature of the ice to as low as -26˚, causing severe burns, similar to frostbites. The youngsters do video recordings of such actions watching how they performed, whether they outdid their peers.

-Huffing or Dusting: Teenagers intentionally inhale common household products such as cans of compressed gas used to clean computer keyboards to make them feel high. Breathing in these chemicals, decreases the supply of oxygen to the brain, resulting in a brief, euphoric high. It can be very addictive or habit-forming and can cause profound brain damage. If a poisonous substance is used, it can be harmful or deadly.

-Drinking Games: Due to peer pressure, vulnerable teenagers are 'forced' to play games involving binge drinking. It can be 'a lot of fun' for a moment, but photographs are taken of teenagers being blackmailed into deviant behavior. Further threats are made that the photographs will be downloaded on Facebook or Instagram (cyberbullying), not to mention the dangers of drunk driving or the life risks taking while doing dangerous plays on the road.

We cannot guard our children 24 hours a day, BUT talking to them, helping them to understand the dangers of these games, can save innocent lives.

We are calling upon our communities to rally around their families and ensure that children are protected.

Let us all create a safe and secure environment at schools and at home for the vulnerable to enjoy a community life free of fear.

Let us make South Africa a country where children do not have to suffer any form of abuse, but a country where children can play freely because every adult has a sense of responsibility to protect all children.