Kenya: Murang'a MCAs Approve Sale of Controversial Land in Kabati

The Murang'a County Assembly has approved a proposal by the Lands Committee to the controversial piece of land in Kabati.

The assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to have the land sold and the proceeds used to boost development, especially water projects.

The 34-acre piece of land bought for Sh340 million has been at the centre of a controversy pitting Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, the Senate and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after former Senator Kembi Gitura accused the county of buying it at an inflated price.

WA IRIA GRILLED

Two weeks ago, EACC officers grilled the over the purchase after an independent valuer claimed that the land's value in 2014 was Sh190 million and not Sh340 million.

The assembly's Lands Committee, led by its chairman Gerald Wambugu, directed the Finance officeto initiate the process of selling off land within 14 days from Tuesday.

Related Stories

While contributing to the motion, MCAs noted that the land has not been beneficial to locals due to political interference and that it ought to be sold.

LAND IDLE

"The land has been lying idle despite its location in a prime area due to politics. We have decided that the land be sold and the monies pumped into the 35 wards to boost the budget on water and roads projects," Mr Stephen Habire Chege noted.

The MCAs also claimed that the county has been experiencing budget implementation challenges due to delayed releases from the exchequer and that unlocking resources held in immovable assets which are underutilised is essential in addressing the budget deficit.

But Kimorori Wempa MCA Amos Murigi, who hails from the area where the land is located, opposed the motion, saying that it is under investigation by the EACC and that it would be prudent to shelve the plans until investigations are concluded.

"The land is under investigations and it would only be fair to let the EACC conclude investigations and, again, public participation was not carried out before bringing in the proposal (to sell it)," he said.