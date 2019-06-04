South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder, Rape and Kidnapping

press release

Police in Mount Ayliff arrested a 20-year-old male suspect for attempted murder, rape and kidnapping. Upon the suspect's arrest, police confiscated a firearm that was found in his possession. The suspect allegedly came back home at about 01:00 in the morning on Sunday, 02 June 2019. He forcefully opened the door of the room where his sisters were sleeping and fired shots at them. The 15-year-old victim was injured in her left leg, He further kidnapped a 27-year-old female and took her to a nearby forest where he raped her.

The incident occurred at Upper Cabazana in Mount Ayliff.

The suspect will appear in Mount Ayliff Magistrate's Court soon.

The members were commended for swiftly bringing the perpetrator of crime to book.