Kenya: Missing Don Bosco Student's Body Found in Pit Latrine

Police in Nyamira County on Monday night retrieved a decomposing body of a 17-year-old Form Three student from a pit latrine at St Don Bosco Secondary School in Gesima. Cliff Mayieka had been missing for two weeks.

Parents, friends and relatives of the boy stormed the school on Tuesday in protest. They blamed the school management of not informing them of the boy's disappearance. The hands were reportedly tied with a rope.

County Director of Education Nicodemus Anyang said Cliff Mayieka's body was retrieved at 8 pm.

"We have no clue of what may have caused his death, but police are investigating," said Dr Anyang.

Dr Anyang said they had deployed a team of counsellors to offer psychological support to students who were in shock.

"We will not close down the school as the students are taking their mid-term exams. They will break next week," he said.

Detectives are currently in the school in search for clues on the possible cause of the student's death.