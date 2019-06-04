4 June 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Round Up Notorious Thugs in Zomba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police in Zomba have nabbed suspected notorious thugs who have been terrorizing the old capital city by breaking into residences.

Some inspect some of the recovered items which were stollen

Zomba police spokesperson Susan Lubriano said the suspected thugs have been terrorizing Zomba for the past three months.

"We have now managed to arrest them and recvered K3 million worth of stolen property," said Lubriano.

She said some of the items recovered include plasma television sets, laptops and computers.

The police spokesperson then asked those whose property was stolen to go to the police to identify the recovered property.

Those arrested are Dan Nazombe, 24 from Thyolo, George Alusi, from Blantyre and Obvious Zuga from Zomba.

Malawi

Police Arrest Father, Son Over Dead Babies Bones

Malawi Police in Nsanje have arrested a father and son for being found with bones of two dead babies which they were… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.