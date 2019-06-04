Malawi: Super League Action Returns - Silver Hosts Civil in Lilongwe Derby

TNM Super League action and 'Pokopoko' [Bring the Noise] from supporters returns to action this weekend after a two week break amid fears of post election violence following the Tripartite General Elections that took place on 21st May 2019.

Silver players back in action for domestic league

Sulom cancelled a number of games as some players especially from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Malawi Police Services (MPS) had some of their players were assigned to provide security at various polling centers.

The ongoing Cosafa Cup currently underway in South Africa where Malawi were booted out in the quarterfinals by Zambia on Sunday also contributed to the cancellation of some of the league games as some teams had contributed more than three players to the travelling squad.

However, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has lined up a number of exciting and tricky fixtures.

The big one will be involving Silver Strikers who makes a date with Civil Sporting FC in a Capital City derby.

A win for Civil will bring them top of the league overtaking second place Nyasa Big Bullets and third placed TN Stars who are out of action this weekend.

But the Civil Servants should pray that loses two of their assignments in the North against Mzuni FC and Moyale Barracks on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers welcome Dwangwa United at the Kamuzu Stadium while Savenda Chitipa United and Kamuzu Barracks will be at home against Master Security and Mlatho Mponela respectively.

Blue Eagles are still leading with 11 points from six games.

Dwangwa United, Mponela FC and Ntopwa FC are the bottom three placed teams.

Below is a full fixture for week 7 as provided by Sulom:

Saturday 08th June, 2019

Be Forward Wanderers versus Dwangwa United @ Kamuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

Savenda Chitipa United versus Masters Security F.C @ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs

Kamuzu Barracks versus Mlatho Mponela @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Mzuni F.C versus Tigers F.C @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

Sunday 09th June, 2019

Ntopwa F.C versus Dwangwa United @ Kamuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

Silver Strikers versus Civil Sporting F.C @ Silver Stadium 14:30hrs Karonga

United versus Masters Security F.C @ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs

Moyale versus Tigers F.C @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs