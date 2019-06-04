South Africa: Ngidi Faces Two Games Out As Scans Confirm Proteas' Fears

Southampton — While the only news that seemed to matter on Tuesday was Dale Steyn being ruled out of the World Cup, there were a couple of other significant developments in the Proteas camp.

The good news is that Hashim Amla has completely recovered from the head knock he suffered against England in the tournament opener last week and he is available for selection against India on Wednesday.

Lungi Ngidi , meanwhile, is expected to be out until South Africa's clash against Afghanistan in Cardiff on June 15.

The 23-year-old left the field after bowling just four overs in Sunday's shock loss to Bangladesh and team doctor Mohammed Moosajee provided an update to media during the Steyn hysteria on Tuesday.

"Lungi's scan confirmed our clinical diagnosis," Moosajee said.

"He has a grade one strain of a muscle involved in his left hamstring.

"The clinical return to play picture is usually seven to 10 days, so our physiotherapist is working hard on Lungi currently to get him ready, hopefully, for the next game.

"If not the next game, probably the game against Afghanistan in Cardiff."

With Steyn's replacement, Beuran Hendricks, only arriving in England on Wednesday morning South Africa will be incredibly stretched in their fast bowling department.

If Amla is selected against India, meanwhile, then the Proteas are likely to leave one of Aiden Markram, David Miller or JP Duminy out.

Play on Wednesday starts at 11:30 (SA time).

