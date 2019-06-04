South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development On Sekela Xabiso Judgement

press release

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) together with the SABC made an application to seek an order reviewing and setting aside the decision to appoint Sekela Xabiso CA Incorporated as a service provided to the SABC.

In a judgement handed down on 24 May 2019, the Gauteng Local Division found that appointment did meet the requirements of the SABC procurement prescripts.

The SIU is studying the judgement in detail and in consultation with the SABC will consider the appropriate legal remedies.

The SABC investigation is still ongoing and a final report will be submitted to Presidency in due course.

Issued by: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development